Summer’s Here With BlueAnt’s Palm-Sized Speaker

News by Nathan Jolly Share
Aussie audio leaders BlueAnt have released the palm-sized X0i portable Bluetooth speaker with a hefty battery and a huge 45mm driver.

Available in three colourways — Black, Ocean Blue, Crimson Red — and boasting a six watt speaker, 13 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0 connection, and an IP56 splash-proof rating, BlueAnt has created the perfect summer speaker.

An impressive 110Hz-20kHz sound range, and a passive radiator working with the aforementioned 45mm driver, means the clarity and range will be fantastic.

“The sound separates it from others in this size and price point,” explains BlueAnt CEO and Founder Taisen Maddern.

“We’ve ensured the highs are crystal clear and that customers will be able to feel the bass – it’ll rock the palm of the customer’s hands.

“It packs a punch, and if you take two together, you’re bringing a mini-surround system with you in your two pockets.”

BlueAnt X0i 1 Summers Here With BlueAnts Palm Sized Speaker

This is a major part of the X0i appeal – its Duo mode means you can pair two of these speakers, giving you a huge stereo sound with no audio lag for under $140.

“If you have two, you’ll find it hard to use just one ever again,” said Maddern.

“We wanted to make this a smooth experience, and we’ve achieved that.”

The $69 price point is the biggest feature.

“The level of audio clarity and bass you get in such a small package will be hard for many Australians to refuse at that price point,” Maddern said.

“It works in any environment and the duo mode is so simple Aussies will struggle to settle on buying just one.”

