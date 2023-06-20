Super Easy To Use Panasonic SR-AX1 Rice Cooker

Panasonic have introduced the brand new SR-AX1 rice cooker, which was unveiled as the first fully automatic rice cooker, and is expected to go on sale around July.

It comes equipped with a 600ml water tank, a 2kg rice container, and once the user decides the amount of rice they plan to cook, it will automatically weigh the rice and water, and pour them into the inner pot to cook.

It also supports remote operation using an application, where users can set the quantity of rice and time to finish cooking, along with adjusting the softness of the rice through the app.

This rice cooker can enable full automation of the cooking process by weighing the water and rice to the cooking itself. There is absolutely no need for manual handling once the machine is set up.

This is a great addition for individuals who don’t have a lot of time to cook, or are looking for an easy way to cook rice. It’s so easy, a small child could use it.

 

