Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch

Sports watch specialist Suunto has unveiled its newest flagship smartwatch, the Suunto 9 Peak, billed as its thinnest, most powerful, and most durable watch yet.

The Suunto 9 Peak is designed after the Suunto 9 Baro, but is 37 per cent thinner and 36 per cent lighter. It features up to 170 hours of GPS recording capacity in Tour mode, as well as blood oxygen measurement, and can charge to full in one hour.

The watch has more than 80 sport modes built in, as well as customisable screens for data; intelligent battery management; wrist-based heart rate monitoring; in-depth weather; and on-watch navigation.

According to Heikki Norta, Suunto’s president, the watch combines Suunto’s latest technology developments with desired user experience.

“We found that many people wanted all the features of the Suunto 9 Baro, but in a smaller, streamlined form factor, without compromising on battery life or the feature set.

“Our team of designers and engineers worked closely together to develop Suunto 9 Peak as an answer to this need,” said Norta.

The watch will arrive in Australia later this year.