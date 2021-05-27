Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch

Wearables by Jake Nelson Share
X

Sports watch specialist Suunto has unveiled its newest flagship smartwatch, the Suunto 9 Peak, billed as its thinnest, most powerful, and most durable watch yet.

The Suunto 9 Peak is designed after the Suunto 9 Baro, but is 37 per cent thinner and 36 per cent lighter. It features up to 170 hours of GPS recording capacity in Tour mode, as well as blood oxygen measurement, and can charge to full in one hour.

The watch has more than 80 sport modes built in, as well as customisable screens for data; intelligent battery management; wrist-based heart rate monitoring; in-depth weather; and on-watch navigation.

suunto peak lifestyle Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch

According to Heikki Norta, Suunto’s president, the watch combines Suunto’s latest technology developments with desired user experience.

“We found that many people wanted all the features of the Suunto 9 Baro, but in a smaller, streamlined form factor, without compromising on battery life or the feature set.

“Our team of designers and engineers worked closely together to develop Suunto 9 Peak as an answer to this need,” said Norta.

The watch will arrive in Australia later this year.

720 x 97 1 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
audiopro 728x90 2 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
728x90 7 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
Frame 728x90 Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
Previous Post

Wrap Up With Aldi's Special Buys This Weekend

New SanDisk Professional Storage Range Targets Creators

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

AI Milestone: Microsoft Voice Transcription Beats Humans
in 'Sound'
Google Fix Nest Cam Smart Home Security Bug
in 'Google'
Biggest Xbox Game Launch Delayed
in 'Gaming'