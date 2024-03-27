SVS’s Ultra Evolution Speakers Begin Shipping

Five out of seven new SVS Ultra Evolution speakers have become available for purchase, including three floorstanding speakers, and two bookshelf speakers.

A dedicated three-way centre channel speaker, with Ultra Elevation surround sound / Dolby Atmos rounds out the range.

Ultra Evolution has a combination of acoustic engineering and audio excellence to elevate the series.

Initially, the most striking design feature is the acoustically centred time alignment cabinet architecture, with a curve in the front baffle aligning the sound emanation point of the tweeter.

Each driver is on a vertical plane, guaranteeing sound from each driver arrives at the ear at the exact same time. It maximises phase coherence for a more immersive soundstage, with pinpoint accuracy and imaging.

The tower models have the midrange drivers and woofers positioned above and below the tweeter for a crossover blend.

The diamond-coated aluminium dome tweeter is completely new. Using vapor deposition, a modern technology, a layer of diamond carbon is grown on the surface of the aluminium dome.

It’s said to improve rigidity, and raises the frequency response beyond the limits of human hearing. It results in airy highs with no distortion, and pushes low frequency extension of the tweeter deeper.

SVS engineers prototyped various grille patterns to find which one provided the best acoustic performance. A semi-random pattern created from organic cell structures was chosen for the optimised off-axis frequency response and dispersion.

In the three floorstanding speakers, there’s a new woofer execution, similar to the company’s 3000 Micro Subwoofer. Dual opposing active woofers on the top and bottom of the cabinet, arranged in a force-balanced array provide low frequency response.

Deep bass is possible via the eight woofers per pair of speakers, all firing in unison in different directions. Mechanical energy from each front-firing woofer is equalled inside the cabinet by the rear-firing woofer.

The midrange drivers and woofers feature glass fibre composite cones, and acoustically tuned internal chambers for the midrange drivers, enhancing separation and eliminating cabinet resonances.

Precision-cast aluminium-alloy baskets provide precise alignment of critical components and maximise thermal dissipation.

There are also chamfered front baffles, minimising edge diffraction, and crossovers featuring premium-grade capacitors, inductors, resistors, and a heavy-trace printed circuit board.

Voicing is timbre-matched to all other SVS Prime and original Ultra models, meaning users can mix between three series for a system. All speakers include detachable neodymium magnetic grilles, with elastomer bumper feet and metal spike feet attachments available for the tower models.

The Ultra Elevation speaker features an angled front baffle and multi-angle bracket which allows easy mounting on a ceiling or wall.

The Ultra Evolution series is now available in the US, with Australian availability and pricing not yet confirmed. See below the price of each speaker:

3-way centre channel speaker retailing for A$1,849.00. Ultra Elevation: Home theatre speaker with multi-angle wall / ceiling mounting bracket, retailing for A$2,099.00 per pair.

All models are expected to be available in Australia in early May 2024, in Piano Gloss and Black Oak finishes.

SVS President, Gary Yacoubian said, “Ultra Evolution redefines what’s possible in its price range and well beyond by creating audio experiences that transcend their class and bring reference performance to more people than ever. I am so incredibly proud of what our design team accomplished. We really had no constraints and left no stone unturned. These new speakers represent the culmination of all our life’s work, and it shows in every aspect of design and performance. The sound is addictive, I literally can’t stop listening to them!”