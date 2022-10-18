Swann Launches CoreCam Wireless Security Camera

Swann has launched a new battery-powered Wi-Fi security camera that boasts a battery life of 90 days off a single charge.

The CoreCam Wireless Security Camera​ does as it says on the box, doing away with all wires.

The 1080p camera boasts heat and motion-sensing, night vision, smart mobile alerts, 2-way talk and siren, sturdy weatherproof design, local recording to a 32GB Micro SD card included in the box, as well as cloud storage for additional peace of mind.

It comes with a secure screw-in mounting stand, Micro SD Card, USB to Micro USB, charging cable, mounting screws with plugs, operating instructions, and theft deterrent stickers – the entire package able to be set up in minutes.

You can also monitored and set up via the Swann Security App on Apple and Android mobile devices.

“With the increasing consumer demand for Wi-Fi security solutions, we are proud to be launching the CoreCam Wireless Security Camera into the market,” said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann Security.

“Swann’s new CoreCam cameras are a fantastic addition to our market leading product lineup that provide seamless 24/7 security to everyday consumers.

“We look forward to bringing additional products to market that make security easy. The CoreCam is a great entry point for anyone looking for an easy to install, yet feature-packed security camera.”

The CoreCam retails for A$179.95 for a one-camera unit.