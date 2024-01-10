Swann Unveils Long Range Outdoor Wireless Camera At CES

Swann has a hot new solar camera that is being shown off at CES.

As seen below with the new CEO Alex Talevski, ChannelNews had a hands on look at the new MaxRanger 4K Wi Fi camera that has exceptional range while still delivering a high-quality image.

In Las Vegas, Swann is showcasing a broad range of security solutions from video doorbells to wireless cameras and more with many of the solutions enhanced with AI.

They include:

The MaxRanger4K™ has Sony STARVIS™ sensors enabling 4K video and a long-range capability of up to 200 metres using HaLow™ Wi-Fi technology, offering maximum security for big estates, farms, and businesses.

The Pan & Tilt 4K Wireless Security Camera has 4K Ultra HD video quality, True Detect AI™ technology, and dual spotlights. The camera also has Night2Day™ colour night vision, a long battery life that can use solar power, 2-way audio, siren capability, and a weatherproof design.

The ActiveResponse™ Personal Safety Alarm is slight in size making it ideal to carry on a keychain or on a person and links to a smartphone via Bluetooth, which allows the owner’s family and friends as well as emergency services to be alerted to a attack or break-in via the Swann Security app. A siren could also be employed with an emergency pin.

The HomeShield™ AI Security Concierge is a software service employing AI to supercharge the capabilities of Swann cameras, video doorbells, and devices allowing users to admit deliveries, answering and admitting known visitors, and screening unfamiliar individuals. As an AI-powered assistant, HomeShield makes visitors believe there is someone at home by proactively applying prevention services to augment security.

Other products Swann has made substantial advances and will be highlighted at CES include:

The AllSecure4K+™ Wireless Security Kit has been given 2K capabilities, with four wireless cameras for constant coverage and security. The kit also has sensor spotlights, 2-way audio, and a Power Hub allowing for local recording to a 1TB HDD and 8 years rolling.

The SwannBuddy4K™ Wireless Video Doorbell offers 4K video quality, an extended battery life of around 6 months, and the ability to use a hardwire setup for power from existing doorbell wires. There’s also a built-in mic and speaker to enable 2-way audio for seamless communication with visitors.

The Xtreem4K® Wireless Camera with Spotlights has True Detect AI™ technology, which detects people, heat, motion, and vehicles and distributes alerts. With the 4k capabilities, the camera spotlights, sirens, and 2-way audio capability, all these features work to deter potential security breaches.

Swann’s CEO, Alex Talevski, said that the company looked forward to CES 2024 and what this year represents for security.

“CES 2024 marks a significant milestone for Swann, as we continue to revolutionise the way people perceive and prioritise safety. Our latest range of products underscores our commitment to innovation, ensuring unparalleled security for our customers.”

To learn more about Swann products and its CES 2024 participation, visit Swann’s website.