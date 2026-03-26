Swann’s Master-Series Brings Pro-Grade Security Home

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Swann is doubling down on DIY security with its Master-Series 4K HD NVR system – a comprehensive, wired setup designed for Aussie homes and small businesses that want serious coverage without ongoing fees.

At the heart of the package is a 16-channel network video recorder paired with eight bullet cameras, offering flexibility to scale up as your security needs grow.

While the cameras use upscaling rather than native 4K, the result is sharp footage with enough clarity to zoom in on key details like faces, number plates and entry points.

Screenshot 2026 03 26 140535 Swann’s Master Series Brings Pro Grade Security Home

Where this system really stands out is its all-hours performance. Swann’s Night2Day tech delivers colour night vision under spotlight, switching to long-range black-and-white visibility up to 40 metres in full darkness. Combined with sensor-triggered lights and True Detect heat and motion sensing, it’s built to reduce false alerts while actively deterring intruders.

The wired connection ensures reliability – a big plus for users wary of Wi-Fi dropouts – while the included 2TB hard drive enables up to 300 days of local recording. Better yet, there are no subscription fees, with optional Dropbox integration for off-site backups.

Screenshot 2026 03 26 140625 Swann’s Master Series Brings Pro Grade Security Home

Control sits neatly in your pocket via the Swann Security app, offering live viewing, alerts and playback on iOS and Android.

At $1,599.95, it’s not entry-level, but for those wanting a robust, expandable surveillance system with strong feature depth and no ongoing costs, the Master-Series makes a strong case for smarter, self-managed security.

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