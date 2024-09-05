Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

When Danish audio icons Bang & Olufsen drops a new set of premium cans, people listen. Well, those with golden ears and pockets of a certain depth.

The new Beoplay H100 – a pair of which will set you back A$2,750 – are tagged as “Advanced Dolby Atmos headphones with titanium drivers and next-level noise cancellation”.

B&O says the Beoplay H100 “invites you into a more natural, immersive listening experience” with hi-res spatial audio.

Screen Shot 2024 09 05 at 11.42.30 am Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
The Sunset Apricot version of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 headphones. Now on pre-order.

“Spatial audio is the art of mimicking real-world sound perception and position, allowing you to hear voices and instruments exactly where the artist placed them,” the consumer electronics company said.

The hi-res spatial audio is compatible with stereo and Dolby Atmos.

The custom titanium drivers are housed behind aluminium grills, and B&O says the headphones are tuned by its in-house tonmeisters. 

Meanwhile, the introduction of EarSense “delivers a personal and unrivalled listening experience by tailoring the sound to your unique fit in real time”.

Beoplay H100 has 10 studio-grade microphones, and what B&O says is its “most advanced noise cancellation and transparency mode” yet, leading to call quality that is “crystal clear … [with] reduced wind and background noise”.

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 05 at 11.43.02 am Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 headphones.

B&O says the headphones’ parts – battery, headband, cushions, drivers – can be swapped and serviced.

“One day, we believe all headphones will be designed like this,” the company says. “Long-lasting. Modular. So you can care for and make them like new again. And again.” 

Given the number of el cheapo, relatively disposable headphones on the market, that day may be a long time coming, but it’s nice to dream.

 

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 05 at 11.45.16 am Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 headphones, with case.

 

Buyers gets a cowhide leather case with a soft inner lining.

The headphones come in Infinite Black, Hourglass Sand and Sunset Apricot.

3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
728x90 Iconic Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Whatmough 728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
hitachi banner 728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Haier 728x90 1 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Middleton 728x90px Product Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
QUEEN 728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
728X90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Litheaudio 728x90 Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans
Previous Post

IFA 2024: Take Calls On The Fridge With Samsung's Smart Forward

IFA 2024: Get Ready For 'Vooper' The New Miele Disposable Stick Vac

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

JBL Adding Link Bar To Smart Speaker Range
Acer Reveal 2017 Hardware Lineup
World's First Gripper Comes With High Precision