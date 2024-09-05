Swap And Service Parts On New Bang & Olufsen Premium Cans

When Danish audio icons Bang & Olufsen drops a new set of premium cans, people listen. Well, those with golden ears and pockets of a certain depth.

The new Beoplay H100 – a pair of which will set you back A$2,750 – are tagged as “Advanced Dolby Atmos headphones with titanium drivers and next-level noise cancellation”.

B&O says the Beoplay H100 “invites you into a more natural, immersive listening experience” with hi-res spatial audio.

“Spatial audio is the art of mimicking real-world sound perception and position, allowing you to hear voices and instruments exactly where the artist placed them,” the consumer electronics company said.

The hi-res spatial audio is compatible with stereo and Dolby Atmos.

The custom titanium drivers are housed behind aluminium grills, and B&O says the headphones are tuned by its in-house tonmeisters.

Meanwhile, the introduction of EarSense “delivers a personal and unrivalled listening experience by tailoring the sound to your unique fit in real time”.

Beoplay H100 has 10 studio-grade microphones, and what B&O says is its “most advanced noise cancellation and transparency mode” yet, leading to call quality that is “crystal clear … [with] reduced wind and background noise”.

B&O says the headphones’ parts – battery, headband, cushions, drivers – can be swapped and serviced.

“One day, we believe all headphones will be designed like this,” the company says. “Long-lasting. Modular. So you can care for and make them like new again. And again.”

Given the number of el cheapo, relatively disposable headphones on the market, that day may be a long time coming, but it’s nice to dream.

Buyers gets a cowhide leather case with a soft inner lining.

The headphones come in Infinite Black, Hourglass Sand and Sunset Apricot.