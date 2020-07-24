Sweden-based Audio Pro, which has a 42-year history in sound, is launching a new subwoofer in late July – the SW-10, which features a unique design. The SW-10 will be available in Australia in August, but local pricing is yet to be confirmed.

While traditional subwoofers are large and smooth, the SW-10 has the passive radiators visible on the sides, making it more aesthetically interesting and delicate in its appearances.

“Of course, it was important that it possessed full TV functionality, so with the help of its customised inputs, the SW-10 sub can be successfully incorporated within a home cinema set-up whilst producing the same exemplary standard of audio when used as a traditional hi-fi system,” said Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro.

“It may seem simple, but it places completely different demands on components such as chips, inputs and more.”

The SW-10 is also designed to pair perfectly with Audio Pro’s previously launched A26 and A36 speakers.