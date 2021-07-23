TAG Heuer and Nintendo Release Expensive, Outdated Mario Smartwatch

If you’ve got a spare $2,150 left over after purchasing a copy of Mario 64 for $1.5 million, the new Mario-themed smartwatch from TAG Heuer and Nintendo may be just the thing to spend your money on.

Tech-wise, it’s remarkably dated for a new product, with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 1.39-inch, 454×454 OLED display, a 430 mAh battery, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, water resistance, and a heart-rate sensor.

Still, for the Mario fan who doesn’t care too much about style or value for money, it looks perfect.