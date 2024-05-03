TAG Heuer Brings Back Formula 1 Watches

All eyes have been on TAG Heuer since Omega and Swatch collaborated on MoonSwatch.

Now, TAG Heuer has made its move and recently announced the return of the Formula 1 watches, this time in collaboration with Kith.

Kith is a lifestyle brand known for fusing streetwear with high-end fashion. TAG Heuer has teamed up with the brand to create the Formula 1 – Kith collection.

The collection is the reintroduction of a series that was originally in 1986 – the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Series.

The new collection includes the TAG Heuer Formula 1 in 10 colours inspired by the company’s previous pieces.

The company reportedly thought it was key to keep the original “spirit” of the watch, tracking down the original supplier of the case and the same mould used for the 1986 models.

When the original collection launched in 1986, it was the first to bear the TAG Heuer name and stood out due to the construction of the case, a mix of stainless steel coated with fibreglass.

They were limited to two sizes, 28mm and 34mm, and were available in black, white, red, blue, pink, green, and yellow.

The new models use modern materials to make the collection more durable and wearable.

The original watch featured a plastic crystal whereas the new models have sapphire, and the strap has been upgraded from plastic to rubber.

For the first time in the company’s history, the watchmaker will merge the logo with Kith, and the watches will feature a reworked version of the insignia on the dial, rubber strap, and case back. The dial will also have the motto of Kith (Just Us).

Other dial details are similar to the original collection, including the form hour hand, a triangle with a dot inside at 12 o’clock, and indices that alternate every quarter.

For dimensions, the case is 35mm and 9.45mm thick. This is for all the new watches.

There are 10 watches in total in the new collection, in stainless steel bracelet edition or rubber bracelet edition.

Seven are exclusive to Kith and each one pays tribute to a global store in the company’s network.

TAG Heuer has two exclusives, limited to 825 units each. The final watch is a shared model between both companies, limited to 1350 units.

The models under this collection include:

TAG Heuer Formula 1 – Kith Eggshell dial (limited to 1350 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith New York (limited to 250 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Hawaii (limited to 250 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Miami (limited to 250 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Toronto (limited to 250 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Tokyo (limited to 250 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Paris (limited to 350 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Los Angeles (limited to 350 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Green and Black: TAG Heuer Exclusive (limited to 825 units) – A$2,200.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 | Kith Blue and Black: TAG Heuer Exclusive (limited to 825 units) – A$2,200.

The first edition of both TAG Heuer exclusives will be launched in-store in Miami only on May 3 and will launch globally on May 6.

For collectors, the collection will come in a box with all 10 limited-edition watches. This is limited to 75 units and costs £19,000 (approx. A$36,254). Official Australian pricing for the whole collection has yet to be revealed

Each watch will be available on May 6 from all Kith shops, the official Kith website, the Kith app, or the official TAG Heuer website for Australia. Currently, only three versions are available on this website.