TCL 30 Smartphone Range To Protect Your Eyes

TCL have announced the release of four new smartphones in Australia as part of the TCL 30 range, as they continue to establish themselves as a key player in the budget smartphone market.

The new range, made up of the TCL 30+, TCL 30 SE, 305 and 306, make use of the companies established background in display technology to bring consumers phones that are better for eye health.

“As Australians are enjoying more screen time, including children and young adults, we are focused on developing a hardware solution that helps reduce harmful blue light in screens,” states Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands

“We have accomplished this with the TCL 30 Series and this will continue to be a focus for other areas of our range as well moving forward. This is something that is important to me as a father of young children who spend time on screens for both education and leisure, and an area where we feel we can make a difference for all Australians.”

The flagship device of the range, the TCL 30+, has been fitted with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, while the 30 SE has a 6.52” mini-note display. The 305 and 306 come with a V-notch display. All screens make use of TCL’s NXTVISION technology, which aims to simultaneously improve screen visuals while protecting the eyes of the user from harmful blue light and other potential risks.

Other features of the flagship 30+ include a 50MP AI triple camera and 13MP selfie camera, both with a wide range of photography settings, dual-sim capabilities and an SD card for expandable storage.

Battery capacity on the new range sits at 5000mAh, while the 30+ bumps that up to 5010mAh. This is higher than most high end flagship smartphones, guaranteeing long lasting and reliable battery life, particularly as these devices have lower power usage thanks to less powerful components.

Pricing and Colours:

TCL 30+: $399 and available in Muse Blue and Tech Black

TCL 30 SE: $329 and available in Atlantic Blue and Space Grey

TCL 306 – $299 and available in Atlantic Blue and Space Grey

TCL 305 – $199 and available in Atlantic Blue and Space Grey

Stockists: