TCL Connects Homes To 5G

News, TCL by Jake Nelson Share
TCL is rolling out a new outdoor 5G CPE as part of its “5G For All” initiative, designed to provide home 5G internet coverage in areas with few base stations.

The TCL Linkhub 5G outdoor CPE is built with integrated high-gain antennas to pick up the best 5G signals, and is pole or wall-mountable with an IP67 water and dustproofing rating; it also features lightning protection, and an operating temperature range of -40°C to 55°C. The device will connect to standard routers via ethernet cable.

4G ODU White Bottom Left TCL Connects Homes To 5G

According to Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer at TCL Communication, the device is part of TCL’s plan to expand 5G connectivity.

“We’ve been working on technologies that address every link in the 5G chain since 2015, when we first demonstrated a 5G end-to-end solution. Our goal is to deliver 5G for all, so that each of us can enjoy fastest connectivity,” he said.

TCL has also released a 4G outdoor CPE, and will soon unveil a high-speed indoor 4G and 5G router.

