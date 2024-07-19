TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering

News by David Richards Share
X

TCL the world’s #1 manufacturer of TV’s who are fast becoming a key player in the premium TV market, has cut a deal with Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen.

Described as a “long term” commitment, the relationship will see retailers offered a range of premium TV and B&O soundbars and subwoofers co-engineered by Bang & Olufsen and TCL’s acoustic design teams. (seen above is a TCL and B&O Audio being tested by TCL).

In addition to Bang & Olufsen’s audio tuning and sound design, the new product will also feature BeoSonic which is Bang & Olufsen’s proprietary digital interface, which allows customers to customise their listening experience.

The relationship which appears to be more of an advanced development relationship than what LG had with both Harman and Meridian is set to initially run for six years. The first products are tipped to hit Australian stores either late this year or early in 2025.

240708 BO Struer 10050 900px cropped TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
New TCL B&O Soundbar and speakers being tested.

The new offering will include the TCL A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV that was announced in China yesterday.

Kristian Teär, CEO of Bang & Olufsen whose Company is struggling in both the TV and audio market claims “This is a partnership that delivers great global potential for both brands. We’ll collaborate to bring premium sound experiences to TCL’s customers and enhance the overall product experience”.

He added “At the same time, this is further proof of our commitment to expanding our licensing partnerships business in line with our strategy and as stated in our medium-term financial ambitions.”

Zhang Shaoyong, Senior Vice President of TCL Industries and CEO of TCL Electronics said “We are excited to announce the A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV. We want to continue to elevate the customer experience and partnering with the globally recognized audio experts from Bang & Olufsen will bring incredible sound to our TCL audio-visual portfolio.”

B&O isn’t the first premium audio brand to partner with a display maker.

BO Speaker 2021 2 1024x1042 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Previous Bang & Olufsen TV’s with Audio offering above and below.

Bowers and Wilkins partnered up with Philips for premium sound on their OLED TVs.

LG has tried two manufacturers Meridian and Bowers & Wilkins.

TCL currently collaborates with Onkyo for sound in its premium QM851G QLED miniLED TV.

The fact that Bang & Olufsen has chosen to partner with TCL speaks volumes to the quality of TCL TV technology claim observers in Europe.

BO TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering

TCL gains the premium audio brand recognition of B&O while B&O gains massive visibility from being included in products made by the number one global manufacturer of TV’s.

The new TV’s with B&O audio technology are expected to be shown at IFA 2024.

240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
728x90 Iconic TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Leaderboard 728x90 1 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Whatmough 728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
QUEEN 728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Middleton 728x90px Product TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Motorola Banner Ads 728 x 90 72ppi TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering863993
Martin Logan 728 x 90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
4Square – Channel News 728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
hitachi banner 728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Haier 728x90 1 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
728x90 TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering
Previous Post

Fiio Brings Back Old School Cool With Portable CD Player

Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

RIP Nintendo Wii: 2 December 2006 – 31 March 2020
SmartHouse Best Of The Best Awards 2020: Brand Of The Year
Buy Now, Pay Later Will Be Regulated As Credit