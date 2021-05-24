TCL Fills Gap In 20 Series With New 4G Phone

TCL has released a new sub-$400 phone in its 20 series, bridging the gap between the 20 SE and 20 5G.

The new TCL 20L+, the first phone with TÜV Rheinland Circular Polarisation Certification and Low Blue Light Certification, is a 4G model with a 5000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, a FHD+ screen, and a high definition 64MP rear quad camera array. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, it runs Android 11 out of the box.

According to David Vieira, Director of Product Marketing, South East Asia, TCL Communication, the TCL 20L+ adds another option to the affordable 20 series and its Nxtvision-enhanced displays.

“Today’s launch of the TCL 20L+ reinforces our commitment to bring intelligent display technology and a range of other innovative features to beautifully designed and highly affordable smartphones.

“When combined with the 20 5G and 20 SE, also available from today, we are giving Australian consumers some compelling options for under $500 from a global leader in screen technology,” he said.

The TCL 20L+ is available from today at Officeworks for $399; additionally, the $299 TCL 20 SE and the $499 TCL 20 5G are also on the shelf at Officeworks today.