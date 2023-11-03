TCL Joins Forces With Call of Duty For New Edition

TCL has partnered with Call of Duty, one of the world’s largest video game franchises, and is now the official TV and Soundbar of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III,’ which will launch globally on November 10th, 2023.

The company will work alongside gaming influencers and social streamers Aliythia, Develique, Mau, and Modest Pelican in order to promote the game and brand.

The collaboration includes a competition that begun on November 1st, 2023, where winners will have the chance to win:

1st prize: TCL 65-inch C845 Mini LED 4K Google TV, TCL 5.1.2Ch Soundbar with wireless subwoofer and copy of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’

2nd prize: TCL 55-inch C745 QLED 4K QLED Google TV and copy of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’

3rd prize: TCL 5.1.2Ch Soundbar with wireless subwoofer and copy of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’

A handful of people will also be drawn to win a copy of the game, so there are more prizes to be won. In order to be part of the draw, participants need to follow prompts from the TCL website, register, and follow TCL on social media.

The announcement comes alongside the launch of TCL’s new 50-inch and 98-inch C845 Mini LED TVs, which have been names the “Holy Grail for gamers and sport lovers.”

“These are not only completely new to TCL but also a direct result of listening to the gaming community. For example, we created the 50-inch model based on the growing demand for smaller, more compact gaming TVs. We expect this model will be a massive hit as it’s the perfect size for gamers who don’t have the space for a big TV yet still demand all the features that give them an incredible gaming experience.”

National Marketing Manager at TCL Electronics Australia, Rafael Mayen, said “TCL is thrilled to partner with a critically acclaimed franchise that has such massive pop culture resonance globally. Partnering with Call of Duty gives us another opportunity to put customers closer to their entertainment with a unique gaming experience that only TCL can deliver.”

Activision Senior Director of Global Partnerships and Integrated Marketing, Will Gahagan, said “The Call of Duty franchise has grown exponentially since we started working with TCL five years ago and we’re thrilled to keep the relationship going as we launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Call of Duty immerses gamers in a life-like world, and TCL understands how to deliver the responsiveness, picture fidelity, and sound quality that players demand.”

TCL’s C845 Series offers next-level technology with high-quality screens and endless playing options. Gamers start by unlocking advanced display settings and modes with TCL’s new GameBar, allowing them to keep an eye on critical information while playing, including Frame Rate, HDR status, VRR status, and Target Assist.

TCL’s Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) provides gamers with a smooth, responsive gaming experience with minimised input lag. They can also experience smooth, uninterrupted gaming with TCL’s 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate at 4K resolution, eliminating screen tearing and stutter.

Supported by Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, picture quality is matched by surround-sound with IMAX Enhanced certification for high-speed motion scenes in games.

“As the leading creator of high-performance and cutting-edge technology, TCL recognises that its TV’s have the unique ability to connect and inspire people around the world by immersing them in the action that unfolds on the screen,” Mayen concluded.