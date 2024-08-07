TCL NXTFrame With B&O Takes On Samsung Frame OZ Launch Tipped

Days after Hisense announced a competitor to Samsung’s popular Frame TCL has trumped their offering with the all new NXTFrame that also includes Bang & Olufsen audio that supports Dolby Atmos via its built-in 20-watt speakers.

Demand for TCL TVs is growing and by taking on Samsung’s The Frame and Hisense’s CanvasTV the world’s largest TV manufacturer us pushing their brand further into the premium TV market via their partnership with the Danish audio Company.

ChannelNews has also been told that TCL has appointed a new PR Company in Australia with plans underway for some major announcements.

TCL’s NXTFrame is designed to be flush mounted to the wall and if you want legs, it will cost you more, there is also a movable floor stand that can house the TV and the Pro model’s soundbar.

Not yet launched in Australia the new TV which is tipped to be available by year end the new TCL NXTFrame has a its matte anti-glare screen similar to the TCL display found in their NXT Mobile smartphones.

It also comes with a white bezel that TCL claims will match most decor, there is also a light wood-coloured magnetic frame that can be snapped on to give the TV an entirely different look.

Apart from looking smart, the NXTFrame’ s 4K QLED panel is compatible with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, and supports 120Hz/144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR).

Also built in is Motion Rate 480 motion smoothing, Auto Game Mode, AMD FreeSync Premium, and 240 VRR for gaming enthusiasts.

The TV comes preloaded with its own art library with adjustable matting styles for different sizes, finishes, and colours.

the NXTFrame also has “AI Art” capability built into the processor that creates unique works of art by asking you a few questions, it then customises the display to deliver a customised experience.

There are also several static and motion personal photo gallery options, as well as a screen saver mode and background music capability.

The TV runs on the Google TV platform which delivers support for a variety of streaming and smart home technologies, including Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Alexa, and Google apps.

Pricing for Australia has not been announced; however, US pricing and sizes gives an indication of what could be available locally.

US pricing and sizes.