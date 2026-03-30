TCL’s Q85H Pro Soundbar Delivers Big Cinema Sound Without the Big Price

News by Joe Gallop Share
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TCL is turning up the volume in the soundbar wars and the Q85H Pro is its boldest play yet.

Packing a serious 860W of power into a 7.1.4-channel configuration, this system is built to bring true Dolby Atmos immersion into living rooms, without the complexity of a full home theatre setup.

At the heart of the Q85H Pro is TCL’s RayDanz technology, which uses acoustic reflectors and angled drivers instead of heavy digital processing. The result is a wider, more natural soundstage that feels less “processed” and more cinematic.

Add in four up-firing speakers and wireless surrounds and you get genuine height and rear-channel effects, which is something many soundbars still struggle to deliver convincingly.

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The included wireless subwoofer (with a punchy 6.5-inch driver) ensures there’s plenty of low-end grunt, while built-in tweeters keep dialogue crisp and clear. TCL’s AI Sonic Adaptation also tailors the sound to your room, so whether you’re parked dead centre or off to the side, you’ll still hit that sweet spot.

Connectivity is modern and flexible too, with HDMI eARC, Bluetooth 5.1 and optical inputs all onboard.

At $799 (down from $899), the Q85H Pro hits a compelling price-to-performance sweet spot, especially for those wanting a plug-and-play Atmos experience. JB Hi-Fi is also stocking a full lineup of TCL soundbars, from compact 2.1 setups to mid-range 5.1.2 systems.

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