Chinese display screen behemoth, TCL, has thrown down the gauntlet against higher-priced OLED and QLED TVs, with the launch of its new QLED 5 Series – undercutting Samsung’s cheapest 2020 QLED TVs internationally.

Whilst local pricing availability is yet to be announced, the new TCL 50″ QLED 5 Series will retail for US$400, with a 55″ costing US$450 and 65″ priced at US$630.

The products harness QLED panels with quantum dot technology, and incorporate Roku’s TV platform for smart streaming intelligence and voice control navigation.

The range supports Dolby Vision and DR10, with at least of its HDMI ports certified by the latest HDMI 2.1 standard.

Also included is TCL’s Contrast Zone technology for picture optimisation, with AiPQ Engine pledging enhanced colour, clarity and contrast via machine learning algorithms.

TCL has also launched its new Mini-LED 6 Series televisions internationally with sizes including; 55″ for US$650, 65″ for US$900 and 75″ for US$1400.

Mini-LED panels feature significantly smaller LEDs than LCD-backlit TCs, pledging greater colour representation.

The Mini-LED 6 Series also boasts Roku TV OS, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision.

The new TCL QLED 5 Series and TCL Mini-LED 6 Series is available in the United States from retailers such as Best Buy, with local pricing and availability to be confirmed.