TCL Takes On Samsung With New 2025 Designs & MiniLED TV Technology

TCL has unveiled its 2025 TV line-up with brighter displays, better audio and premium features like Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, along with a new model clearly aimed at challenging Samsung’s The Frame.

Headlining the range is the X11K, TCL’s new 4K flagship TV, equipped with an impressive 14,112 miniLED dimming zones and peak brightness up to 6,500 nits.

TCL appears serious about toppling competitors in the high-end LCD market. Still leading the super-sized segment is last year’s carry-over 115-inch X955 Max, while a more affordable 115-inch display will launch under the new C7K series.

TCL’s 2025 line-up includes the X11K, C9K, C8K (also known as QM8K), C7K (QM7K), and C6K (QM6K), with screen sizes ranging from 50 to 115 inches and up to 144Hz refresh rates. There’s also a sharper focus on 85- and 98-inch models, which now span both budget and premium tiers.

One of the most significant upgrades this year is the introduction of WHVA (Wide Horizontal Viewing Angle) LCD panels, found in the C8K and C9K. WHVA claims to offer wider viewing angles without sacrificing contrast, which has been a previous let down of traditional VA panels.

Audio also gets a boost, with several models featuring Bang & Olufsen-tuned 6.2.2 speaker systems and BeoSonic sound personalisation.

In a direct challenge to Samsung’s The Frame, TCL is rolling out Nxtvision – a lifestyle TV with a matte-coated display and a digital frame mode. A premium Nxtvision Pro version includes B&O audio.

For gamers, TCL’s 2025 TVs support 4K at 144Hz and up to 288Hz at 1080p, though only two HDMI 2.1 ports are available across the range. TCL continues to use MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chip, and there’s still no support for HDMI QMS.

On the smart TV front, Google TV (based on Android 12) is standard, with Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Apple Home included. Gemini AI integration is planned for later. Filmmaker Mode debuts in TCL TVs this year, and Dolby Vision support for the mode is due via update.

TCL’s Dolby Atmos FlexConnect debuts too, enabling wireless, flexible speaker placement without a soundbar. The TVs are rolling out now in the US and will launch in Europe, including Australia, through winter.

Shoppers can identify 2025 models by a “K” suffix, like QM8K or C7K.