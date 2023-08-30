TCL Unveils First NxtPaper Phones, 4G & 5G Versions

TCL have unveiled its NxtPaper display technology within new smartphones, focusing on eye comfort and reducing glare.

Version 2.0 of the technology was launched earlier this year, however it only come with three tablets and a convertible laptop. Now, the company are bringing it to smartphones in two phones.

First up is the TCL 40 NxtPaper which is equipped with a 6.78 inch LCD with 90Hz refresh rate (FHD+, 20.5:9), and an e-reader mode enabling grayscale mode, making reading easier on the eyes. The phone can also be used as a notepad, and an optional case with a T-Pen stylus.

NxtPaper technology is composed of several layers, one making the use of the stylus feel closer to using a real pen and paper.

It’s powered through the Helio G88 paired with 8GB RAM (expandable up to 8GB virtual RAM), and 256GB storage. There is a microSD slot, which is a triple card slot for 2 SIM and 1 microSD.

There is a triple camera setup including a 50MP main (1/2.76 inch sensor, 0.64µm pixels), a 5MP ultra wide camera (115 degrees), and a 2MP macro. The front camera has a 32MP sensor (1/3.45 inch, 0.65µm), and the main, rear and front cameras can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

The large display is paired with stereo speakers with DTS 3D Boom Sound technology, and it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports 33W fast charging for the 5,010mAh battery, 50% can be achieved within half an hour, whereas a full charge takes 100 minutes. The 33W charger and a USB-C 2.0 cable are included in the box.

Now onto the TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G which also uses the eye-comfort display technology, and is paired with 5G. It does, however, have a smaller display (6.6 inches) and only HD+ resolution. It runs at 90Hz, and supports a T-Pen. A standard feature allows the adjusting of the display’s color temperature according to the ambient light.

Powered through a Dimensity 6020 chipset, and paired with 256GB storage, however the RAM capacity was reduced to 6GB (and 6GB virtual). There is a dual card slot, able to accept two SIMs or one SIM and one microSD.

Both of these NxtPaper phones have Android 13 with NxtPaper UI, and will have at least one OS update and security patches for at least two years.

The battery for this is 5,000mAh, supporting 15W charging, and the package only comes with a cable.

The 5G model has a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main (1/2.76 inch, 0.64µm), a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor, and the front and rear cameras are limited to 1080p at 30fps video recording.

Both models have a fingerprint reader built into the power button, but the 5G doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and only has one speaker.

The TCL 40 NxtPaper is expected to cost €200 ($215 USD), with Australian pricing unavailable currently. It’s expected to be available in Europe next month, with a launch in more regions later this year.

The TCL 40 NxtPaper is expected to cost €250 ($270 USD) and is set to come to Europe in October. Plans for availability in more regions are expected to be announced later. Australian pricing is also still to come.