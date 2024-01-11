TCL Unveils NxtPaper 3.0 Display Tech At CES 2024

TCL has revealed its new NxtPaper 3.0 technology at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, claiming it’s been optimised for humans, with several enhancements designed for visual health.

The company has previously said NxtPaper filtered harmful blue light by up to 61%, while keeping sharp images, deep contrast, natural motion, and vibrant colours.

Along with these benefits, NxtPaper 3.0 is also “optimised for the senses of sight and touch.”

Having incorporated the Circularly Polarised Light (CPL) screen, it simulates natural light’s “emission, reflection, refraction” path, and provides a visual effect that mirrors reading books in natural light, improving the paper-like appearance of the screen and providing additional eye comfort.

The software also includes an eye-care assistant, which helps users develop healthy habits, with a rest reminder to encourage breaks, and assist users with adopting the “20, 20, 20” eye care rule.

This means taking a 20 second break, every 20 minutes, and focusing on an object 20 feet away. Additionally, the software also has a feature which detects poor lighting and decides if the user is too close.

It has higher refresh rates and DC dimming, and comes with an improved Adaptive Colour Temperature, which is powered by an RGB sensor, allowing the display to adjust colour temperature automatically based on time and ambient lighting.

This technology will be featured on the NxtPaper 14 Pro tablet, Tab 10 NxtPaper 5G tablet, and the 50 Series smartphones, all of which were also announced at CES 2024. These devices will also come with NxtPaper 3.0’s 3-in-1 VersaView UI.

There’s the normal view for regular use, complete with default low blue light and no yellow tint. Next is the Colour Paper Mode, with low contrast. Lastly, there’s the black and white Ink Paper Mode for e-reading.