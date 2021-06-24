TCL Unveils Two New Alcatel 1 Smartphones

TCL is continuing its mighty march into the affordable smartphone market with the Alcatel 1L Pro and Alcatel 1, which offer up high quality phones for a bargain price.

The Alcatel 1L Pro boasts a powerful Octa-core processor, a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2GB of RAM, and is driven by Android 11 Go edition, which gives app launch speeds that are 20 per cent fastest than its predecessor.

Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock options mean that your phone will remain secure, while a stunning13MP AI rear lens camera, paired with a 2MP depth lens, means you can take quality pics without fuss. You don’t even need the skills, with AI Scene Detection, which chooses one of twelve options to enhance saturation and colour for pro pics.

The Alcatel 1L Pro’s 32GB of internal memory can also be increased by up to 128GB with a micro SD card.

The Alcatel 1, meanwhile, is perfect for multimedia fun on the go, with a five-inch, 18:9 display with a curved bezel for a comfortable grip. Face tracking helps your photos focus on what’s important, while Eye Comfort mode reduces blue light from your screen, meaning eye strain is kept to a minimum.

“Our new Alcatel 1 Series smartphones are outstanding examples of how TCL continues to deliver phones that meet and exceed the needs of consumers,” said Stefan Streit, Chief Marketing Officer at TCL Communication.

“We’re constantly developing new offerings that build moments of joy for everyone. Our 1 Series phones perfectly demonstrate our commitment to deliver most affordable smartphones with great value.”

Local pricing is not yet available for these phones, which are due in the Australian market in the third quarter of the year.