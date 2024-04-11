TCL Unveils Two New MiniLED LCD Monitors

TCL has revealed its first PC monitors, the 27-inch 27R83U and the 34-inch 34R83Q, both equipped with 1152 miniLED dimming zones.

Back in January, at CES 2024, the company first hinted at new PC monitors.

TCL has provided a glimpse into what could be arriving as it enters into the miniLED LCD monitor market.

The company will directly compete with Samsung, who uses panels from TCL CSOT in its monitors.

As these are the first LCD monitors from TCL, they will be marketed as “professional monitors” which can double as gaming monitors.

Each one features a miniLED backlight, with 1152 dimming zones, and up to 1,600nits peak brightness.

The 34-inch is built on a curved 21:9 aspect ratio VA LCD panel, complete with 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, whereas the 27-inch has a flat 16:9 VA LCD panel, complete with 3,840 x 2,160 resolution.

Both come with two HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as one DisplayPort 1.4. Both have support for HDR10, but not Dolby Atmos.

They are also factory pre-calibrated to dE < 2 for accurate colours.

Each one features a 90W Type-C interface, on top of KVM functionality, which allows the user to control various PCs on the same monitor, with one keyboard and mouse. Additionally, they come with built-in speakers.

TCL have claimed the 34-inch supports up 170Hz of gaming capabilities, whereas the 27-inch supports up to 160Hz.

Pricing and availability are still to be disclosed by the company.