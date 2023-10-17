TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Leading consumer electronics brand TCL is expanding its reach into the Australian market with adding six new models to its domestic appliance range in the refrigeration category.

The company has launched its first bottom mount fridge for the Australian market, as well as a series of hybrid chest freezers that can also function as fridges.

%name TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS

The TCL 416L Bottom Mount Fridge comes with an inverter compressor, frost-free technology, multi airflow and power cool & power freeze to keep your fridge items chilled or frozen.

The TCL 416L comes in two colours: Black P445BFB, which is exclusive to The Good Guys, Light Grey P445BFG, and is available at other retailers. Both models have the same features, except for the colour.

Additionally, TCL has also introduced a 204L Vertical Freezer and three hybrid chest freezers with capacities ranging from 142 litres to 371 litres. The 204L shares many of the features above and also large capacity storage and electronic temperature control making temperature control more accurate.

F205CFW lifestyle scaled TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS

For the new Hybrid Chest Freezers TCL is releasing, users can expect to find a hybrid design, ample storage, removable sliding food basket, and illuminated interior. The F380CFW model also has hybrid thermostat control, which is a dual-purpose thermostat.

All items have a three-year warranty.

Robert Oredsson, the National Sales Manager for Whitegoods at TCL Electronics Australia, said that the recent expansion feeds into the company’s ongoing strategy to be a leader in smart domestic technology.

“As a leading global consumer electronics brand, TCL continues to deliver world-class home appliances that help consumers lead healthier, more connected lifestyles,” he said.

Product Details:

TCL 142L Hybrid Chest Freezer (F155CFW model) – RRP $379

Availability: Betta Electrical, Appliances Online, Retravision and Bi-Rite Home Appliances

TCL 198L Hybrid Chest Freezer (F205CFW model) RRP $479

Availability: Betta Electrical, Appliances Online, Retravision and Bi-Rite Home Appliances

TCL 371L Hybrid Chest Freezer (F380CFW model) RRP $799

Availability: Betta Electrical, Bi-Rite Home Appliances, Leading Edge Appliances and Retravision.

TCL 204L Vertical Freezer (P204SDW model) – RRP $799

Availability: Betta Electrical, Bi-Rite Home Appliances, Leading Edge Appliances, Appliances Online
and Retravision.

TCL 416L Bottom Mount Fridge RRP: $999

SmartHouse M32 728x60 TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
TCL AFL 728x90 backup TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
NRGVault MyCoolman Promo Channel News 728x90 TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
TGE 612123 AE OB 728x90px EN US TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
728x90TEAL TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
bundles 728x90 1 TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
ChannelNewsJuly728by90 TCL’s New Fridges & Freezers Coming to AUS
Previous Post

Pro-Ject Introduces Pink Floyd Inspired Turntable

Samsung Unveils New Storage Options

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Alexa, Bixby, Cortana: Voice Assistants Explained
Microsoft's Surface Book 2 Has A Critical Power Problem
Samsung Add Zen Ecosystems To SmartThings