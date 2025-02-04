Teardown Videos Reveal Improved Hardware Of S25+ and S25 Ultra

In January, Samsung revealed its latest lineup of Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 devices. Now, new teardown videos of the S25+ and S25 Ultra have surfaced and reveal surprising features of both devices which show a marked improvement in some of its key hardware features.

PBKreviews posted a teardown video of Galaxy S25+. It noted that the pull pouch that glues the battery in place is easier to remove on the S25+ than the on the S24+.

Taking the battery out of the way reveals one of the biggest updates to the S25+, a larger vapor chamber.

Samsung says that the S25 Ultra has a 40% larger vapor chamber than its predecessor, but hasn’t specified how much bigger it is on the Plus model, although it’s definitely larger than the S24+.

Despite the easier-to-remove battery pull pouch, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ still received a repairability score of 9/10 – the same as the S24+ – due to some concerns over the general ease of repair and the ease with which the screen can be swapped.

Teardown of the S25 Ultra

Another teardown video of the S25 Ultra by Youtuber PhoneRepairGuru reveals that the S25 Ultra is more repairable than previous models.

He began by removing the rear glass using a suction cup tool and isopropyl alcohol along the edges.

The removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen and other internal improvements has contributed to making the motherboard on this device smaller.

The SIM card tray and USB-C port are also easily accessible, aiding repairability.

The internal design allows for easier replacement of components such as the battery, display, and camera, reported Android Headlines.

A wireless charging coil is also visible in the video which is different compared to the S24 ultra, and is likely designed to support the device’s Qi 2 technology.

The battery features redesigned pull tabs that make it easier to remove and there’s a new reusable adhesive wrapped around it as well.

Watch the full teardown video of the S25 Ultra below: