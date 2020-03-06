SYDNEY: Datacentre infrastructure specialist Vertiv has inked a distribution deal with Tech Data for its full portfolio across the Australian market.

The move adds its US partnership with Vertiv as a natural extension.

Wendy O’Keeffe, pictured, country GM for Australia and New Zealand at Tech Data, said the deal aligned with the distributor’s approach in the market.

“Our new relationship with Vertiv is representative of our strategy to deliver higher value by providing channel partners with innovative end-to-end solutions as they embark on their digital transformation journeys,” said O’Keeffe.

Robert Linsdell, MD for Australian and New Zealand at Vertiv, said Tech Data would bring products from the datacentre infrastructure specialist to its resellers.

“At the same time, Tech Data’s online shop will give Vertiv’s existing resellers access to a more efficient and simpler ordering and logistics process, making it easier for them to service their customers,” Linsdell said.