Tech Media Lower Ratings On LG TV’s After Move To Deliver WebOS AD’s to Older TV’s

LG’s obsession with capturing confidential data from LG TV’ and then pushing intrusive advertising to the home screen, has been taken to a new level this week with the business now extending their advertising push to older LG TV’s, no PR announcement was made on the decision which has become a money spinner for the LG Group, with some media groups in the USA now lowering their rating of LG TV’s because of the move.

The new move to cram ads into older TV’s was achieved after the Company reengineered their WebOS operating system, to become an ad server and data capture engine that allows the South Korean Company to rake in millions selling confidential information on consumers viewing habits to third parties including political parties who want to know how an LG customer intends to vote.

Owners of LG OLED TVs are now set to get more than what they bargained for with older generation TV’s going back to 20220 set to be turned into revenue earners with the Company failing to deliver a way to easily turn off the annoying advertising service.

Customers in various Countries are already using social media to complain with US publications FlatpanelsHD, claiming that consumers did not have screensaver ads when they originally purchased their LG TVs, and the webOS upgrade notifications have made no mention of this ‘feature’, leaving them unaware when deciding whether to upgrade.

Recently we revealed that LG was pushing screensaver ads on its 2024 TVs, including their premium OLED models, now their attention has been turned to older models because that is the largest installed base and where the revenue is claims one observer.

Last year LG raked in over one billion dollars selling information and advertising along with subscription services.

Yesterday the Company who are pushing a woke culture based on “Optimism” said in their latest financial filings that “The expansion of webOS-based advertisements and content businesses has contributed significantly” to an upward trend in their Home Entertainment revenues.

The Company that is witnessing falling sales of TVs in Australia claimed that the “Overall market demand for TVs in Q4” is more likely to be in the volume market than the premium market.

The offending ads are being secretly added to older LG models with the ACCC and the Australian Federal Government now looking at ways to protect consumers from predatory brands such as LG who have given their WebOS operating system away for free to organisations who are selling Kogan Linsar and Blaupunkt TV’s that now have the WebOS operating system. This allows LG to capture data from TV’s other than their own branded TV’s.

It appears that LG think it’s okay to strip and sell confidential data on consumers and then brag about the amount of data they are capturing at advertising events attended by advertising agencies and brands looking to influence LG customers with their own advertising and marketing activities.

While you can currently manually disable LG’s screensaver ads for now, there are no guarantees that this option will remain in the future claims FlatpanelsHD.

To turn them off, go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Screen Saver Promotion.