Technics Boost Their True Wireless Earbuds Range

Last year saw a successful welcome to the true wireless earbuds market from Technics with their nifty EAH-AZ70W set. Now they’re following up with two new pairs that are bound get aural addicts buzzing in all the right ways – the EAH-AZ60, and for the more budget conscious the EAH-AZ40.

They’ve also said they will unleash a set of overhead wireless headphones, the EAH-A800, early next year. But if you can’t wait that long to bask in some Technics tones, check these out.

Both the AZ40 and AZ60 buds fit well, look slick, sound great and share a bunch of features. They both support Bluetooth 5.2 and have a splash-proof rating of IPX4. Both also let a listener customise their sound experience via different modes.

They’re also both packing the company’s proprietary JustMyVoice tech to improve voice pick-up when you’re on a call.

Technics have also improved their Audio Connect app on both Android and iOS, and both models can easily access voice assistants by tapping the left bud.

The higher end buds house a new 8mm driver in each piece. The AZ40s drop that to 6mm but have six mics, resulting in clear calls.

The AZ60 set ups the game, though, with active noise cancellation with four mics on each bud, and come with the Natural Ambient Mode. This lets you catch surrounding noise as well as your music or call, which is great if you’re, say, out cycling.

There’s also a new Attention Mode, honed to grab sounds in the human vocal range, which will please parents working from home while schools are still out…

The AZ60s also support LDAC, which works out a treat for anyone subscribing to a hi-res audio streaming service.

The AZ60s comes in silver or black and will come at around $370, while the AZ40s add rose gold to silver or black and should be around $240.