Technics Expanding Their Respected Range

Long synomonous with the music scene, Technics are causing a buzz by expanding their range with the SU-GX70 Grand Class amplifier and a matte white variation of their SL-1500C direct drive turntable, adding to the already available black and silver.

For boosted connection flexibility, it’s equipped with a conventional Phono output and an integrated Phono EQ, allowing connection to audio components without the need for a dedicated separate phono amplifier. The two-layer platter should ensure high vibration damping and an accurate tracking process for analogue music enjoyment.

To cause further buzz around the scene, Technics have announced a black-finish version of the SA-C600 Network CD receiver, and the global favourite SU-R1000 Reference Class Amplifier is also now available locally for the first time, in both black and silver.

As for the SU-GX70 Grand Class streaming amplifier, this combines the Technics Grand Class component amplifiers with a range of source functions, such as HDMI connectivity. It also has a new Twin Power Supply that delivers a high signal-to-ratio that promises detailed sound delivery.

Technics Product Marketing Manager Aaron Waters says, “The new SU-GX70 streaming amplifier launches on the back of our successful SA-C600 and now boasts an HDMI ARC port, meeting demand for TV integration into the home HiFi system and delivering impressive sound on top of a host of other features.

“Furthermore, as vinyl albums continue to grow in popularity, with these new announcements Technics can now offer four well-matched turntable and amp pairings in its lineup so music lovers can find a sweet spot to suit their budget.”

The four new models will be available from selected Technics specialist retailers. The SUR1000 is available on customer order only.

The SA-C600EB-K will be $1849 from May 20, the SL-1500CEB-W $2099 from May, the SU-GX70EB-K will be $3199 from July 2023, the SU-GX70EB-S $3199 from July, the SU-R1000E-K $15,499. Customer order SU-R1000E-S $15,499. Customer order recommended turntable and amplifier pairings: SL-1500C turntable + SA-C600 amplifier SL-1200GR/1210GR turntable + SU-GX70 amplifier SL-1200G/1210G turntable + SU-G700M2 amplifier SL-1000R turntable + SU-R1000 amplifier SU-GX70.