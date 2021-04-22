Technics Releases Affordable, Entry-Level Turntable

Making its offerings more attractive to the entry-level buyer, Technics is adding an affordable turntable to its legendary SL range of decks, and it’s called the SL-100C.

This new model inherits many features of the much-loved Technics SL-1500C. It has the same iron-coreless direct-drive motor designed to avoid issues such as clogging and speed control, plus a version of the company’s long-running S-shaped aluminium tonearm.

But here’s the clincher: it’s cheaper than its older sibling. That’s great news for buyers who are starting out with their equipment or want pro features on a budget; the SL-100C has all of those premium qualities, just more accessible.

Of course, sacrifices must be made somewhere to keep this model affordable, so Technics has cut out the phono stage (found in the SL-1500C) from the SL-100C. It’s also fitted with a different cartridge – Audio-Technica’s VM95C with a conical stylus, and an aluminium cantilever and coil.



The SL-100C features both a high-rigidity cabinet and a high-damping insulator to help minimise vibrations. Technics’ in-house developments in platter design are carried over with a two-layer structure combining deadened rubber and aluminium.

Technics product manager Frank Balzuweit spoke about the launch. “The huge success of the SL-1500C, offering a fully-featured package for the dedicated hi-fi enthusiast, with all the core Technics turntable technologies, has shown we have hit the mark within a popular and competitive turntable class,” he said.



“The demand for this high-quality plug-and-play turntable – having exceeded our own expectations – is still undiminished even to this day. However, there is still a strong appetite from the market to deliver a similarly attractive package at an even more affordable price.”

The SL-100C will be available in Europe from June 2021, and retail for £799 (around AU$1,450). Launch details for Australia to be confirmed.