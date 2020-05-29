To commemorate its 55th anniversary, Technics is producing just 1,000 units of the special edition, all-black SL-1210GAE turntable, at a recommended retail price of $6,999. Only 40 of these turntables are earmarked to be sold in Australia.

The limited edition SL-1210GAE, wholly made in Japan by skilled artisans, is inscribed with a unique serial number to signify that it is a 55th anniversary model.

The turntable features a three-layered construction with a rigidly combined brass top-plate, an aluminium die cast core platter and a solid rubber coating covering its entire rear surface to eliminate unwanted resonance, achieving overall superior rigidity and vibration damping.

It is specially developed zinc insulator features aGEl, a soft gel-like material with excellent shock-absorbing properties, which isolates the turntable from external vibrations to ensure undisturbed music reproduction. The lightweight magnesium tonearm is built to be incredibly precise.

“We’ve had a strong response from Technics aficionados since we reintroduced the brand in November last year,” said Aaron Waters, Product Marketing Manager – Audio and Video, Panasonic.

“It’s exciting to celebrate the brand’s 55th anniversary by offering this premium limited edition model to vinyl enthusiasts, with just 40 units to be available for Australian customers.”