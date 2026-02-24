Technics Unveils SL-1500CS Turntable With Delta Sigma Drive

Technics has launched the SL-1500CS, a technically enhanced version of its SL-1500C direct drive turntable, bringing the company’s proprietary Delta Sigma (ΔΣ) Drive technology to a more accessible price point.

Announced in Sydney, the SL-1500CS is priced at A$2,499 and will be available in Australia from March through Technics specialist retailers.

The key upgrade is the inclusion of Technics’ ΔΣ-Drive motor control technology, first introduced in 2023 on the SL-1200GR2/1210GR2 and later added to higher-end models including the SL-1300G and limited-edition SL-1200GME.

Technics said the ΔΣ-Drive uses advanced digital signal processing derived from its full-digital amplifier designs to refine the motor’s sine wave signal, significantly reducing vibration and improving rotational accuracy.

“The new SL-1500CS turntable includes our Delta Sigma (ΔΣ) Drive, one of our most innovative proprietary technological achievements,” said Chris Moore, Technics.

“The drive’s superb rotational accuracy reduces motor vibration to an absolute minimum, delivering sonic performance that is highly impressive in this turntable class.”

The SL-1500CS features an iron-coreless direct drive motor with a single rotor/single stator configuration to minimise cogging, combined with high-precision digital speed control for improved stability.

It retains the two-layer chassis construction of the SL-1500C, pairing an aluminium die-cast frame with ABS and glass fibre for rigidity and damping. A static-balance S-shaped aluminium tonearm with precision bearings is also onboard.

For ease of use, the turntable includes a built-in MM phono equaliser and ships with an Ortofon 2M Red cartridge pre-mounted on a universal head shell. An automatic tonearm lift helps prevent unnecessary stylus and record wear.

The SL-1500CS comes in a metallic grey finish and uses EPS-free cardboard packaging.

