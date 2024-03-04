Tecno Unveils Tiny Watercooled Gaming PC

Tecno, a company well-known in the smartphone industry, has branched out into the computing industry, revealing its new Mega Mini Gaming G1 PC at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

The device is a tiny PC which is claimed to be the world’s smallest gaming PC featuring watercooling. This claim has yet to be validated.

It’s powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, and will be available with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

Paired with a NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, the device’s standout feature is the distinctive custom watercooling solution.

Tecno has stated it can effectively maintain optimal temperatures which ensures consistent performance.

Additionally, the device comes with RGB lighting, and the chassis has a small-embedded screen, allowing users to monitor the metrics of the hardware including, CPU, GPU, and RAM usage, and temperature readings.

The official dimensions have yet to be revealed, however, according to tipsters, the PC is 9.8-inches high, and 5.2-inches wide.

It will come with a 1TB PCle Gen 4 SSD, and 32GB DDR5 RAM, which can be upgraded in the future, as it uses standard SO-DIMM slots.

The device also supports Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E, with dual Ethernet ports, two USB-C ports, six USB-A ports, and a headphone / mic combo jack.

This mini PC also comes with an OCuLink port, which can be connected to an external graphics dock, in order to pair it with a powerful desktop-grade GPU.

OCuLink can offer a bandwidth of up to 64Gb/s, which is 60% better than Thunderbolt 4.

The Mega Mini Gaming G1 pricing and availability has yet to be revealed.

