Tefal’s Smart Take on Steam Irons

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In a category rarely associated with innovation, Tefal is turning the humble iron into a piece of smart home tech. The Ultimate Pure doesn’t just press clothes, it engineers a cleaner, more efficient ironing experience.

At its core is a 2400W heating system paired with a powerful 55g/min continuous steam output and a punchy 260g/min steam boost. It’s built to cut through heavy fabrics and stubborn creases fast, whether tackling business shirts or linen.

Screenshot 2026 03 19 122708 Tefal’s Smart Take on Steam Irons

What sets this model apart, however, is Tefal’s Micro-Calc Filter – a small but significant upgrade. Designed to trap scale particles before they reach your garments, it ensures steam stays clean, helping avoid those frustrating white marks on dark fabrics. It’s a subtle piece of engineering that reflects a broader shift toward “invisible tech” solving everyday problems.

The Durilium AirGlide soleplate also deserves attention. It glides effortlessly while distributing steam evenly and its autoclean coating helps maintain performance over time.

Screenshot 2026 03 19 122656 Tefal’s Smart Take on Steam Irons

Smart features extend to safety and usability. Automatic steam adjusts output based on temperature settings, while auto shut-off (30 seconds flat, 8 minutes upright) adds peace of mind.

With a 350ml tank and a focus on repairability over 15 years, this isn’t just about power, it’s about sustainability and convenience.

For $199, Tefal’s latest proves even the most ordinary appliances can benefit from thoughtful tech innovation.

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