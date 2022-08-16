Television Audio Gets A Major Upgrade

Improving on their TV Listening portfolio, Sennheiser has announced the RS 120-W, a pair of wireless on ear headphones designed to adapt to the type of entertainment being consumed, whether that be television, movies or music.

“A pair of headphones should not be limited to one type of entertainment,” says the company’s Product Manger of TV Listening Irene Strüber.

The RS 120-W sports three listening modes – ‘Speech’, ‘Music’ and ‘Neutral’, all of which have unique soundscape properties best suited to their respective formats.

Allowing for further fine tuning, Sennheiser’s new headphones boast individual volume controls, allowing for users to increase or decrease the volume, unrestricted by the settings on the TV.

Ensuring audio is balanced, crystal clear and provides next level immersion, the RS 120-W delivers advanced LE audio that makes use of a new high-quality LC3 audio codec

Prepped for all day TV binges, the RS 120-W sports battery life of up to 20 hours, with a range of up to 60 metres from the transmitter, which doubles as the device charger. Meanwhile, the new ‘Broadcast Mode’ allows for multiple sets of headphones to connect to the same transmitter, whilst still allowing individuals to adjust their own volume levels by up to 100dB without having a negative impact on their surroundings.

The Sennheiser RS 120-W will be available in Australia from Q1, 2023 for $199.95.