Telstra Network Not Fixed After Being Down 10 Hours

Millions of Telstra customers are discovering that they cannot make calls after a major Telstra outage that started late last night is still ongoing.

The last major Telstra outage occurred during peak hour causing mayhem for

Telstra claims that technicians are working to fix the problem that is affecting their network nationally.

They claim that at this stage they are working to restore the network and claim it’s unclear when the issue will be fixed.

The e company has issued an alert on its website informing customers that they are working to resolve the problem claiming “We ‘re sorry for the late-night hassle for our customers.”

“Some customers may be experiencing an issue making and receiving calls.”

If customers are experiencing issues, they recommend they switch aeroplane mode on and off or try making a data call using Wi-Fi calling or other apps such as FaceTime.

More to follow.