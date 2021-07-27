Telstra Promises 5G Is Coming To The Aussie Bush

Telstra is set to spend $75 million from the sale of its InfraCo Towers business on further enhancing regional connectivity.

This is based on advice given to the company by the Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee (RTIRC). The committee reviews telco services in regional, rural and remote parts of Australia, and will direct Telstra where to best spend the money.

“As the committee meets with regional communities and stakeholders, we will listen to what they have to say to better understand what we can do to improve connectivity and service in the bush,” Nikos Katinakis, group executive of Networks and IT at Telstra, said.

Last month, Telstra sold 49 per cent of its InfraCo Towers business for $2.8 billion, to a consortium of Future Fund, the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper. Roughly half of this will be returned to Telstra shareholders next year.