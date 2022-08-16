Tens Of Thousands Set To Binge On House Of The Dragon

If you are desperate for a compelling TV series that you just can’t leave alone Binge has the answer with the release of House of the Dragon, the long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones about to be rolled out.

Thousands are expected to sign up to the Foxtel linked streaming service with hundreds given a taste what’s to come at last night’s special streaming of the fantasy juggernaut.

Not only is the coming prequel series starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith already being hailed as a “worthy successor” to Game of Thrones some are now claiming, it’s better.

Australian actor Milly Alcock plays the leading role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, she comes to the series fresh after performing in the Australian TV productions Upright, with comedians Tim Minchin and Janet King, and the Netflix thriller Pine Gap.

Set to be unveiled next week, a star-studded line of sports stars, celebrities, and actors turned up for last night’s preview with the first episode set to go to air on August the 22nd.

House of Dragons is set two centuries before the eight-season fantasy drama which centres on the struggle to control the iron throne in the mythical land Westeros.

The blood-soaked original series gained notoriety for its political intrigue, nudity and strong female characters, it quickly drew a devoted audience for its shock plot twists and internecine struggles between warring families with viewers resorting to all sorts of streaming methods to get access to the HBO series Game Of Thrones.

For Australian actor Ryan Corr – who auditioned for the series eight times before he was cast – the experience of joining the fantasy series was “humbling and exciting” he claimed.

News Corp reviewers said of the new series “It’s a real departure from the first series. It’s got a different feel and I love that it has a homage to the first series … It takes the groundwork of what Game of Thrones has done before and takes it somewhere else.”

“The world is full of fire as opposed to ice,” he said.

In House of the Dragon’s first episode, which was screened at Tuesday’s premiere, her character is pitted against her ruthless uncle, Daemon Targaryen, in a bitter feud over the house of Westeros’s royal succession.

The new series will turn its focus to the blonde-haired, dragon-riding Targaryen clan, whereas the original focused on the northern border dwelling Starks.

To subscribe to Binge simply download the app or go to the Binge web site.