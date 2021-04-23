Thanks To Fujifilm, You Can Now Print Your Pokémon Snap Pics Out Of Pikachu’s Head

As we await another rush of Pokémon fever, ahead of next Friday’s release of Pokemon Snap for the Nintendo Switch, Fujifilm has revealed a Pikachu-themed Instax Mini Link printer for capturing all your favourite pics in sterling colour.

It’s basically an updated version of the old Game Boy Camera, complete with cute, Nintendo-themed borders, but instead of looking like a smudged old docket, these pics are on full colour film, with a pack of twenty exposures costing $20.

The printer uses an Android or iOS app to transfer the pics from your Switch to the printer, via a QR code.

The printer itself is $199 for the special Pikachu version, or $169 if you hate Pikachu.