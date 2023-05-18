The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

The first leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra show a massive 14.6-inch screen and a larger camera array, suggesting this could be the iPad killer Android users have been praying for.

Leaks by OneLeaks and MySmartPrice show a minor design upgrade on the Tab S8 Ultra, keeping the same sleek design the previous-generation tablet, save for a larger screen and the raised and larger rear cameras, suggesting a notable upgrade to the lenses.

%name The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The specs are where the Tab S9 Ultra gets truly impressive, with 16GB Ram and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor driving the tablet.

%name The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

As with all leaks of this nature, nothing has been confirmed as yet from Samsung, but these leaps in processor power and screen size seem to be in concert with the rest of Samsung’s 2023 upgrades.

%name The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The Tab S9 series was originally slated for December, but was pushed back, reportedly due to concerns about the decrease of demand for consumer tech during the global economic decline.

No new release date has been announced, but leaked renders suggest this iPad killer isn’t far off.

Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Channel News Ad NRGVault 720x90 2 1 The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
728 x 90 The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Whatmough 728x90 The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
728x90TEAL The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Leaderboard 728x90 The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
728x90 The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 The First Look At Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Previous Post

Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 Pro Gain Hard of Hearing Enhancements

New Receivers, Bookshelf Speakers Launched By Yamaha

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Panasonic Launch LUMIX G95 For YouTubers
No More Paying For Telstra Payphones
Samsung Uploads Teaser Videos For S9