The First Pixel-Branded Tablet Launched By Google

Google has revealed its first ever Pixel-branded Tablet, a product the company claims “reimagines what a tablet can be.”

Launched overnight at Google’s I/O developers conference, the Pixel Tablet is powered by the same Tensor G2 chip featured in the Pixel phones, and comes with with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

It sports an 11-inch display, with 2,560 by 1,600 pixels, in a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s a pixel density of 276ppi, and 500 nits of brightness.

The aluminum casing is textured with nano-ceramic coating, and features a USB-C port, front and rear cameras, and four speakers.

Functionality is where this tablet really hits its mark.

As Google explains, it’s “designed to be helpful 24/7 in your hand and in your home” and to that end, the company has baked in the Google TV app, Chromecast, and over fifty other Google apps which have been optimised for the Pixel Tablet.

In addition, Google said it is working with third-parties such as Minecraft, Disney+, and Spotify to help them customise apps for the tablet’s screen.

Like the Pixel Fold, the Tablet will have a split screen function, letting users have two apps on the screen at the same time.

“While you’re dropping a picture from Google Photos into Gmail, you can also use Assistant voice typing on Pixel Tablet (which is almost three times faster than regular typing) to make writing emails a breeze,” Google explains.

The Charging Speaker Dock comes with the product is is pivotable to this device’s key feature – as a smart home dock.

When the tablet is in Hub Mode it can be used as a smart home controller, music and entertainment player, voice-activated helper, and even a digital photo frame.

“Pixel Tablet is one of the best ways to control your smart home,” Google explains.

“When it’s in Hub Mode, tap the Google Home icon to access all of your compatible smart home devices so you can view your video doorbell feed, adjust your thermostat or turn on the living room lights.”

Pixel Tablet is available locally from June 20 from $899 (128 GB) or $999 (256GB). This price includes a bundled Charging Speaker Dock.