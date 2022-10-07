The Google Pixel Tablet Will Function As The New Nest Hub

Google has been busy preparing it’s ecosystem for the future of smart homes, with the latest announcements revealing a new accessory that transforms its upcoming Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub.

Holding it’s ‘Made By Google’ event overnight, the US tech giant revealed only small amounts about the upcoming tablet, but did unveil a new speaker dock that holds the device, turning into a Nest Hub.

This was not an unexpected choice by Google, with design leaks revealing magnetic connectors on it’s rear.

The new speaker dock resembles the base of an older nest hub when the tablet is sitting on it, and will wirelessly charge the tablet.

The tablet, as expected, can then be removed and continually used for both everyday tasks, as well as for smart home functionality.

The release of the tablet alongside the dock is part of Google’s effort to reimagine the role of the tablet in daily life, describing it as a device that “works in your hands and in your home.”

“As we began designing the Pixel Tablet, we set out to understand how people use their tablets, and what they love and don’t love about them. And it turns out tablets are homebodies: they’re at home most of the time, but only useful for a small portion of the day,” said Google in a blog post.

“The rest of the time, tablets feel out of place in our homes. Hidden away in a drawer, misplaced, presenting a tripping hazard, or just out of battery.”

“So we set out to build something better.”