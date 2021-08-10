The iPhone 13 Will Have Best Battery Life Yet

The iPhone 13 is tipped to be a more subtle update than previous releases, but one such upgrade that is very welcome is that Apple will give this new phone the biggest battery life increase to date.

According to a leak seen by ZDNet, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will get a 4352mAh battery, up from 3687mAh, with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 to both move from 2815mAh to 3095mAh.

Apple’s new A15 processor will also be 20 per cent more power efficient, adding even more battery life.

September 14 is the latest release date floated by those in the move, which matches previous years’ releases.

