A new investor note from JPMorgan Chase reveals that Apple’s higher end iPhone models released next year will feature titanium casing.

This is expected to replace the aluminium and stainless steel components in the current iPhones.

The note reference supply line sources and claims Foxconn will be Apple’s executive titanium component supplier, from 2022.

The Pro model phones are likely to use a titanium alloy, a stronger and more scratch-resistant metal than stainless steel.