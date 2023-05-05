The M3 Chip By Apple Not Set To Arrive Until 2024

Apple’s upcoming M3 chips are slated to appear in a new generation of Macs and iPads released in the back half of the year. But according to one insider, this won’t occur until next yeaR.

Noted leaker Revegnus tweeted “No M3 Mac or iPad for this year,” explaining that the delay is due to “yield issues with TSMC not being able to supply enough of the M3 to Apple.”

There appears to be some truth to this, considering earlier reports claimed TSMC was “struggling to meet demand” for the chips.

The M3 is eagerly awaited by Apple fans, and is expected to be a huge leap from the previous generation’s M2, with the M3 due to be made using a 3-nanometer process, which will imrpove speed and efficiency compared to the M2 being made using a 5-nm process.

Any slowdown from TSMC will hit the company’s entire line, given the Taiwanese chipmaker is responsible for the bulk of Apple’s own inhouse chips.