The New $50 Echo Buds From Amazon

Amazon have announced a new set of Echo Buds, keeping the same name as the first and second generation Echo Buds, but offer a new semi-in-ear, stem-based design that closely resembles the second-generation AirPods.

While the previous generations cost over $100, these new Buds will only be $50. While keeping the name may be confusing for some, the new semi-in-ear design makes sense. Fully in-ear buds provide distinct advantages for sound quality, and set the step for active noise cancelling (ANC). However, many find them uncomfortable to wear. The silicone tips can increase a sensation of having an object wedged in an ear, and some people have complained of a “sucking feeling,” especially while ANC is on.

The Apple Airpods comparison goes beyond design. The new Echo Buds also give users hands-free access to a voice assistant, however it is Amazon’s Alexa not Apple’s Siri. There also won’t be ANC included and there isn’t much for passive noise isolation, meaning users will be able to hear more of their surroundings while music isn’t playing.

These new Echo Buds will only be available in black, and will come with a “clamshell-style” charging case. It has yet to be confirmed if Amazon will include the option to get a wirelessly-charging case for more money with these.

It has been claimed they come with a five hour battery life, and the case has three full recharges for a total of 20 hours operation. The earbuds have 12mm dynamic drivers inside which have been reported to deliver “rich sound and balanced bass.”

These Echo Buds will be compatible with Bluetooth Multipoint for simultaneous connections to wireless devices, and controls are able to be customised with the Amazon Alexa app.

It has yet to be reported if these will offer any official water resistance rating, but since the pattern is mimicking the Apple AirPods, there won’t be any IPX rating.

