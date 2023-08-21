The New GoPro Hero 12 To Gain Better Battery Life

A new leak has suggested that the upcoming GoPro Hero 12 Black is expected to gain a better battery life, among not much else.

There are reports it will have 70 minutes recording time, in 5.3K at 60fps, over 90 minutes in 5.3K at 30fps, and over 150 minutes in FHD at 30fps.

This means it has gained around 9% and 15% compared to the Hero 11 Black, and it appears GoPro won’t be changing much else.

