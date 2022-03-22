The New High-End MA Modular Amplifiers From Pro Audio Technology

Known for their high end audio systems, Pro Audio Technology (PRO) have released the new MA range of modular amplifiers.
Made up of five different models, the new line was designed to work with any PRO or third-party audio systems, to meet a gap in the market that was created due to supply chain issues.
Paul Hales, president and product designer for Pro Audio Technology states “In 2021 it became clear that the worldwide shortage of digital and other electronic components was going to impact our ability to deliver our amplified loudspeaker controllers timely,”.
“Knowing we had many loyal customers with projects in the pipeline, we got to work designing a new amplifier platform that could be manufactured consistently while we wait for the supply chain to normalize. The new series of amplifiers are the result of that initiative and will allow our integrators to complete open and upcoming audio system installations amongst global supply chain uncertainty.”
The new range includes the MA-4400, MA-4242, MA-9900, MA-9942, and MA-9999, each of which has between two and four channels, ranging up to a massive 1000W each.
“By leveraging our line of loudspeaker controllers, our dealers can now use the MA amplifiers to power larger PRO loudspeakers and subwoofers and do the signal processing for them inside the ALC or PLP units. When using the ALC-3316, it acts not only as an amplified controller for the smaller speakers in the system, but also as a multichannel digital signal processor for the MA amps – a testament to the flexibility and utility of our ALC models,” said Hales.
Prices start at $5,500 and peak at $9,500 USD. Those interested in the new range should visit the PRO website and contact their VP of Sales, Mark Goldman for additional information on specs and pricing.