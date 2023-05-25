The New LG Ultra-Portable Projector

LG’s CineBeam projector line has a new addition, the PU700R, that is an ultra-portable, 4K HDR projector.

It is capable of projecting images up to 120 inches in 4K UHD resolution and supports HDR10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping.

It uses an LED light source with claims of brightness of 1000 ANSI lumens, and is expected to last up to 30,000 hours.

It is also very versatile, able to rotate 90 degrees on a stand, and has an Auto Screen Adjustment feature which can automatically adjust the picture to correctly fit the surface it is projected to.

The stand also has a colour-changing LED which can used to set the new Mood Lighting options.

The projector features LG’s webOS smart platform but hasn’t confirmed if it the latest version found on the G3 and C3 OLED TVs.

Users will also find Apple AirPlay 2 and Android Screen Share to enable wireless device mirroring, along with a USB type-A, and USB type-C, and a HDMI 2.1 to connect an external streaming device or game console or soundbar using HDMI eARC.

This projector is also fitted with Bluetooth Dual Sound Out, which users can use to connect the projector to two wireless speakers or pairs of headphones at once. The PU700R only has a 5W mono speaker built in.

However, currently the PU700R is only available in the US, with no mention on when the British or Australian retailers will start selling it.

Currently the PU700R is available for $1,699 USD (approx. £1370 / $2585 AUD).

LG are also currently running a promotion where consumers can get an XBOOM 360 wireless speaker free when they purchase the PU700R before the 11th of June. It is worth approx. $300)